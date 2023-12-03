How to Watch Saints vs. Lions on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 13
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The New Orleans Saints (5-6) play the Detroit Lions (8-3) at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, December 3, 2023.
In the article below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Lions vs. Saints
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Saints Insights
- The Saints put up just 2.7 fewer points per game (20.8) than the Lions surrender (23.5).
- The Saints average 347.1 yards per game, 28.3 more yards than the 318.8 the Lions allow.
- New Orleans rushes for 104.4 yards per game, 13.1 more than the 91.3 Detroit allows per contest.
- This season the Saints have turned the ball over 14 times, two more than the Lions' takeaways (12).
Saints Home Performance
- The Saints score 18.3 points per game at home (2.5 fewer than overall), and concede 22.3 at home (2.1 more than overall).
- The Saints pick up fewer yards at home (314 per game) than they do overall (347.1), and concede more (334 per game) than overall (320.3).
- New Orleans accumulates 229.5 passing yards per game at home (13.2 fewer than overall) and gives up 212.3 at home (16 more than overall).
- The Saints accumulate fewer rushing yards at home (84.5 per game) than they do overall (104.4), but they also concede fewer at home (121.8 per game) than overall (124).
- The Saints successfully convert 35.5% of third downs at home (1.5% less than overall), and concede on 36% of third downs at home (0.4% more than overall).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Saints Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/5/2023
|Chicago
|W 24-17
|CBS
|11/12/2023
|at Minnesota
|L 27-19
|FOX
|11/26/2023
|at Atlanta
|L 24-15
|FOX
|12/3/2023
|Detroit
|-
|FOX
|12/10/2023
|Carolina
|-
|FOX
|12/17/2023
|New York
|-
|FOX
|12/21/2023
|at Los Angeles
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.