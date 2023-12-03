The Detroit Lions (8-3) visit the New Orleans Saints (5-6) at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

As the Lions ready for this matchup against the Saints, here are the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Saints vs. Lions Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lions 4 47 -200 +165

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Saints vs. Lions Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans Saints

The Saints and their opponents have combined to score more than 47 points just twice this season.

New Orleans' games this season have had an average of 41.1 points, 5.9 fewer points than this game's total.

The Saints have covered the spread only twice in 11 games with a set spread.

The Saints won the only game they've played as the underdog this season.

New Orleans has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +165.

Detroit Lions

Detroit's games this season have had an average of 46.4 points, 0.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Lions have gone 7-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Lions have won seven of their nine games as moneyline favorites this year (77.8%).

Detroit is 3-2 (winning 60% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -200 or shorter.

Lions vs. Saints Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Lions 26.7 7 23.5 23 46.4 6 11 Saints 20.8 21 20.2 7 41.1 2 11

Saints vs. Lions Betting Insights & Trends

Saints

New Orleans has no wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall over its last three contests.

In the Saints' past three games, they have hit the over once.

The Lions have scored a total of 36 more points than their opponents this year (3.2 per game), and the Saints have outscored opponents by only seven points (0.6 per game).

Lions

Over its past three contests, Detroit has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

Detroit has hit the over in each of its past three games.

The Lions have 36 more points than their opponents this season (3.2 per game), and the Saints have scored only seven more points than their opponents (0.6 per game).

Saints Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.1 41.3 41 Implied Team Total AVG 22.3 23.3 21.7 ATS Record 2-8-1 0-4-0 2-4-1 Over/Under Record 3-8-0 1-3-0 2-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-6 2-2 2-4 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Lions Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.4 46.3 46.6 Implied Team Total AVG 25.8 26.7 24.8 ATS Record 7-4-0 3-3-0 4-1-0 Over/Under Record 7-4-0 4-2-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-2 4-2 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.