The Boston Celtics (15-4) take on the Indiana Pacers (10-8) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Jaylen Brown of the Celtics and Tyrese Haliburton of the Pacers are two players to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Pacers

Game Day: Monday, December 4

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSIN, NBCS-BOS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Celtics' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Celtics defeated the 76ers on Friday, 125-119. Jayson Tatum scored a team-high 21 points (and added four assists and seven rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 21 7 4 1 1 2 Derrick White 21 6 5 1 1 3 Jaylen Brown 20 4 0 4 2 1

Pacers' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Pacers beat the Heat on Saturday, 144-129. Their high scorer was Bruce Brown with 30 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bruce Brown 30 4 2 0 0 4 Obi Toppin 22 2 2 1 4 4 Aaron Nesmith 20 4 1 0 1 4

Celtics vs Pacers Additional Info

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum averages 27.4 points, 8.7 boards and 4.1 assists per game, making 49.9% of shots from the floor and 36.2% from downtown with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Jaylen Brown's numbers for the season are 21.8 points, 4.9 boards and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 44.9% from the floor and 34.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Jrue Holiday's numbers on the season are 12.4 points, 7.2 boards and 5.2 assists per game, shooting 42.6% from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Derrick White's numbers on the season are 14.3 points, 5.1 assists and 3.9 boards per game.

Al Horford's numbers for the season are 7.6 points, 2.8 assists and 6.6 boards per game.

Pacers Players to Watch

Haliburton provides the Pacers 27 points, 3.6 boards and 11.8 assists per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Myles Turner contributes with 16.6 points per game, plus 7.8 boards and 1.4 assists.

Bruce Brown's numbers for the season are 12.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, making 48.9% of his shots from the floor and 36.2% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per game.

Buddy Hield's averages for the season are 13.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists, making 44.9% of his shots from the floor and 39.3% from 3-point range, with 2.9 treys per contest.

The Pacers get 13 points per game from Bennedict Mathurin, plus 3.7 boards and 1.9 assists.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum BOS 27.1 8.2 4.5 1 0.5 2.9 Tyrese Haliburton IND 27.2 3 10.6 1 0.7 4.4 Jaylen Brown BOS 18.5 4.2 3.5 1.3 0.8 1.7 Myles Turner IND 16.2 7.2 1.3 0.7 2.4 1.3 Bruce Brown IND 13.8 4.4 3.3 1.2 0.4 1 Derrick White BOS 13.2 3.4 5 1 0.5 1.9

