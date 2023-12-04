The New Orleans Pelicans, with Trey Murphy III, face the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Monday.

In a 121-106 win over the Spurs (his last action) Murphy posted 18 points.

Below we will break down Murphy's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Trey Murphy III Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-118)

Over 10.5 (-118) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+122)

Kings 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Kings allowed 118.1 points per game last year, 25th in the league.

On the glass, the Kings conceded 42.2 rebounds per contest last year, ninth in the NBA in that category.

The Kings were the 28th-ranked team in the NBA in assists conceded per game last year, at 26.7.

Allowing 12.5 made three-pointers per game last season, the Kings were 18th in the league in that category.

Trey Murphy III vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/4/2023 36 17 2 2 3 0 1 3/6/2023 37 17 5 4 4 2 2 2/5/2023 36 30 4 2 6 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.