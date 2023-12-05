For those looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET, is Dante Fabbro a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Dante Fabbro score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Fabbro stats and insights

  • Fabbro has scored in two of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has taken zero shots in one game against the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.
  • Fabbro has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks have given up 85 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.8 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Fabbro recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:44 Away W 2-1
12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:13 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:58 Home L 6-1
11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:35 Home W 3-2 OT
11/20/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:00 Home W 4-3
11/18/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 21:03 Home W 4-2
11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:22 Home L 3-2
11/11/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 18:49 Home L 7-5
11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:51 Away L 6-3
11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:47 Away L 4-2

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

