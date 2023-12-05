Filip Forsberg will be in action when the Nashville Predators and Chicago Blackhawks play on Tuesday at United Center, starting at 8:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Forsberg in that upcoming Predators-Blackhawks game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Filip Forsberg vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +150)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Forsberg Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Forsberg has a plus-minus of +2, while averaging 19:24 on the ice per game.

In nine of 24 games this season, Forsberg has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 16 of 24 games this season, Forsberg has recorded a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

Forsberg has an assist in 12 of 24 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Forsberg's implied probability to go over his point total is 40% based on the odds.

Forsberg has an implied probability of 52.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Forsberg Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 85 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -29 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 24 Games 2 28 Points 1 13 Goals 0 15 Assists 1

