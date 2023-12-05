If you reside in Lauderdale County, Mississippi and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Lauderdale County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Clarkdale High School at Enterprise High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Enterprise, MS

Enterprise, MS Conference: 3A Region 5

3A Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Raymond High School at Meridian High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Meridian, MS

Meridian, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Newton High School at Northeast Lauderdale High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Meridian, MS

Meridian, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

West Lauderdale High School at Union Public High School