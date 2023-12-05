The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-8) will try to stop an eight-game road losing skid at the Liberty Flames (6-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Liberty Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Mississippi Valley State Stats Insights

The Delta Devils' 35.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.2 percentage points lower than the Flames have given up to their opponents (43.4%).

The Delta Devils are the 362nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Flames sit at 231st.

The Delta Devils' 51.0 points per game are 14.5 fewer points than the 65.5 the Flames allow.

Mississippi Valley State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Mississippi Valley State put up 68.0 points per game last season, 9.5 more than it averaged away (58.5).

At home, the Delta Devils allowed 70.3 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than they allowed away (77.5).

At home, Mississippi Valley State sunk 5.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged away (5.0). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.9%) than away (35.8%).

