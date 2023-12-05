Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Newton County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Newton County, Mississippi. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Newton County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Newton County High School at Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Lake, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Newton High School at Northeast Lauderdale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Meridian, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Lauderdale High School at Union Public High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Union, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
