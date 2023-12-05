How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Mount St. Mary's on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Ole Miss Rebels (7-0) will look to continue a seven-game winning streak when hosting the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (2-5) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Ole Miss vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Ole Miss Stats Insights
- The Rebels make 44.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Mountaineers have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
- Ole Miss is 5-0 when it shoots better than 42.7% from the field.
- The Rebels are the 247th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mountaineers sit at 201st.
- The Rebels average 73.3 points per game, just 3.4 more points than the 69.9 the Mountaineers give up.
- Ole Miss has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 69.9 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Ole Miss fared better when playing at home last year, putting up 69.4 points per game, compared to 65.8 per game when playing on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Rebels allowed 67.5 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 73.8.
- Ole Miss averaged 6.6 threes per game with a 30.8% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 3.7% points better than it averaged in road games (5.4 threes per game, 27.1% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ Temple
|W 77-76
|Liacouras Center
|11/28/2023
|NC State
|W 72-52
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/2/2023
|Memphis
|W 80-77
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/5/2023
|Mount St. Mary's
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/10/2023
|@ UCF
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/16/2023
|Cal
|-
|Frost Bank Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.