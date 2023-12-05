The Ole Miss Rebels (7-0) will be attempting to extend a six-game home winning run when taking on the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (2-5) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Ole Miss vs. Mount St. Mary's Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Ole Miss Moneyline Mount St. Mary's Moneyline BetMGM Ole Miss (-15.5) 134.5 -1600 +875 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Ole Miss (-15.5) 134.5 -2100 +1000 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Ole Miss vs. Mount St. Mary's Betting Trends

Ole Miss has a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, three out of the Rebels' seven games have hit the over.

Mount St. Mary's has covered three times in seven chances against the spread this year.

A total of three Mountaineers games this year have gone over the point total.

Ole Miss Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), Ole Miss is 38th in college basketball. It is way below that, 90th, according to computer rankings.

With odds of +8000, Ole Miss has been given a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship.

