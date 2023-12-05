The Nashville Predators (12-12) visit the Chicago Blackhawks (7-16), who have lost three straight, on Tuesday, December 5 at 8:30 PM ET on NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+.

The Predators have gone 7-3-0 in their past 10 contests, scoring 34 goals while conceding 28 in that time. On 36 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored six goals (16.7%).

Here's our pick for who will clinch the victory in Tuesday's game.

Predators vs. Blackhawks Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projection model for this matchup predicts a final tally of Predators 4, Blackhawks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Predators (-175)

Predators (-175) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blackhawks (+1.5)

Predators vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Predators Splits and Trends

The Predators are 2-0-2 in overtime games as part of a 12-12 overall record.

Nashville is 5-4-0 (10 points) in its nine games decided by one goal.

In the two games this season the Predators recorded just one goal, they lost both times.

Nashville finished 1-6-0 in the seven games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering two points).

The Predators are 11-4-0 in the 15 games when they have scored more than two goals (to record 22 points).

In the 10 games when Nashville has scored a lone power-play goal, it picked up 10 points after finishing 5-5-0.

In the 13 games when it outshot its opponent, Nashville is 6-7-0 (12 points).

The Predators have been outshot by opponents 11 times, and went 6-5-0 (12 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Predators Rank Predators AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 16th 3.17 Goals Scored 2.43 30th 17th 3.21 Goals Allowed 3.7 30th 15th 31.1 Shots 27.6 30th 16th 30.4 Shots Allowed 32.7 28th 18th 19.15% Power Play % 10.96% 29th 29th 72.97% Penalty Kill % 75% 22nd

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

