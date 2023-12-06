How to Watch the Clippers vs. Nuggets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Denver Nuggets (14-7) face the Los Angeles Clippers (9-10) at Crypto.com Arena on December 6, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Clippers and Nuggets.
Clippers vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Clippers vs Nuggets Additional Info
Clippers Stats Insights
- This season, the Clippers have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 46.7% of shots the Nuggets' opponents have made.
- Los Angeles is 6-4 when it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.
- The Clippers are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank 17th.
- The Clippers record 112.9 points per game, only 2.5 more points than the 110.4 the Nuggets give up.
- When Los Angeles scores more than 110.4 points, it is 6-4.
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets are shooting 49.5% from the field, 4.3% higher than the 45.2% the Clippers' opponents have shot this season.
- Denver is 13-5 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 14th.
- The Nuggets average only 4.8 more points per game (114.5) than the Clippers allow (109.7).
- When it scores more than 109.7 points, Denver is 11-3.
Clippers Home & Away Comparison
- The Clippers are scoring 111.2 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are performing better on offense, averaging 114.5 points per contest.
- Los Angeles cedes 103.3 points per game in home games this year, compared to 115.4 in away games.
- At home, the Clippers are making 0.6 more three-pointers per game (12.1) than when playing on the road (11.5). They own an identical three-point percentage at home compared to when playing on the road (36.3%).
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 the Nuggets are averaging more points at home (121.8 per game) than away (109.1). But they are also giving up more at home (110.8) than on the road (110.2).
- At home, Denver gives up 110.8 points per game. Away, it concedes 110.2.
- The Nuggets collect 3.1 more assists per game at home (31.9) than on the road (28.8).
Clippers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Mason Plumlee
|Out
|Knee
|Brandon Boston Jr.
|Out
|Quadricep
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Aaron Gordon
|Questionable
|Heel
|Jamal Murray
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
