Can we expect Dante Fabbro scoring a goal when the Nashville Predators play the Tampa Bay Lightning at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Dante Fabbro score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Fabbro stats and insights

  • Fabbro has scored in two of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Lightning this season, but has not scored.
  • Fabbro has no points on the power play.
  • Fabbro averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Lightning defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Lightning are allowing 94 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.5 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Fabbro recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 13:53 Away W 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:44 Away W 2-1
12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:13 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:58 Home L 6-1
11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:35 Home W 3-2 OT
11/20/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:00 Home W 4-3
11/18/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 21:03 Home W 4-2
11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:22 Home L 3-2
11/11/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 18:49 Home L 7-5
11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:51 Away L 6-3

Predators vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

