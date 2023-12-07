On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators match up against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Is Gustav Nyquist going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Nyquist stats and insights

  • In three of 25 games this season, Nyquist has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has attempted two shots in one game against the Lightning this season, but has not scored.
  • On the power play, Nyquist has accumulated two goals and five assists.
  • He has a 5.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 94 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.5 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nyquist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:55 Away W 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:01 Away W 2-1
12/2/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 22:56 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:34 Home L 6-1
11/28/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 23:11 Home W 3-2 OT
11/26/2023 Jets 1 1 0 18:46 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Blues 1 0 1 14:32 Away W 8-3
11/22/2023 Flames 1 0 1 17:19 Home W 4-2
11/20/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 18:12 Home W 4-3
11/18/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 19:33 Home W 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.