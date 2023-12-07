Strasbourg and Stade Brest 29 square off in the only matchup on the Ligue 1 slate today.

You can find info on how to watch today's Ligue 1 action right here.

Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today

Watch Stade Brest 29 vs Strasbourg

Strasbourg makes the trip to take on Stade Brest 29 at Stade Francis-Le Ble in Brest.

  • Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.