The New Orleans Pelicans (12-10) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to play the Los Angeles Lakers (13-9) on Thursday, December 7 at T-Mobile Arena, with tip-off at 9:00 PM ET.

In their last matchup on Monday, the Pelicans earned a 127-117 victory against the Kings. Brandon Ingram scored a team-best 30 points for the Pelicans in the win.

Pelicans vs Lakers Additional Info

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Larry Nance Jr. PF Out Rib 3.5 4.1 0.7 Matt Ryan SF Questionable Calf 9.3 2.3 1.1

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: Gabe Vincent: Out (Knee)

Pelicans vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: TNT and truTV

TNT and truTV Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Pelicans vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -1.5 229.5

