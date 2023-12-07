Oddsmakers have listed player props for Anthony Davis, Brandon Ingram and others when the Los Angeles Lakers host the New Orleans Pelicans at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

Pelicans vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT and truTV

TNT and truTV Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Pelicans vs Lakers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: +104)

Ingram is averaging 23.7 points in the 2023-24 season, 0.2 more than Thursday's over/under.

He has pulled down 5.3 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Thursday's game (5.5).

Ingram averages 5.3 assists, 0.2 less than his over/under on Thursday.

Ingram averages 1.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Thursday (1.5).

Jonas Valančiūnas Props

PTS REB 13.5 (Over: -108) 10.5 (Over: +102)

Jonas Valanciunas' 14.2 points per game average is 0.7 points higher than Thursday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 9.1 -- is 1.4 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Thursday's game (10.5).

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 23.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -135) 4.5 (Over: -143)

The 23.5-point prop bet for Zion Williamson on Thursday is 0.8 higher than his scoring average on the season (22.7).

He averages 0.3 more rebounds than his prop bet Thursday of 5.5.

Williamson has averaged 4.9 assists this season, 0.4 more than his prop bet on Thursday.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 27.5 (Over: -111) 12.5 (Over: -141) 2.5 (Over: -125)

Davis has put up 23.0 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 4.5 points less than Thursday's points prop total.

He has collected 12.6 rebounds per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Thursday's game (12.5).

Davis has averaged 3.1 assists per game, 0.6 more than Thursday's assist over/under (2.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB 13.5 (Over: -108) 10.5 (Over: +102)

The 27.5-point prop bet for LeBron James on Thursday is 2.8 higher than his scoring average on the season (24.7).

His per-game rebounding average of 7.6 is 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Thursday (7.5).

James has picked up 6.6 assists per game, 0.9 fewer than Thursday's prop bet (7.5).

He has knocked down 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under on Thursday.

