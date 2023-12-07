The Nashville Predators' Filip Forsberg and the Tampa Bay Lightning's Nikita Kucherov will be two of the top players to watch when these teams meet on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena.

Predators vs. Lightning Game Information

Predators Players to Watch

Forsberg is one of Nashville's leading contributors with 29 points. He has scored 13 goals and picked up 16 assists this season.

Ryan O'Reilly has picked up 22 points (0.9 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 10 assists.

Roman Josi has 18 points for Nashville, via five goals and 13 assists.

Kevin Lankinen's record is 3-2-0. He has conceded 19 goals (3.0 goals against average) and made 174 saves with a .902% save percentage (32nd in league).

Lightning Players to Watch

Kucherov is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 44 points (1.6 per game), as he has recorded 17 goals and 27 assists in 26 games (playing 20:42 per game).

Brayden Point's 30 points this season, including 12 goals and 18 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Tampa Bay.

This season, Victor Hedman has five goals and 22 assists for Nashville.

In the crease, Jonas Johansson has an .892 save percentage (46th in the league), with 522 total saves, while conceding 63 goals (3.4 goals against average). He has compiled an 8-5-5 record between the posts for Tampa Bay this season.

Predators vs. Lightning Stat Comparison

Predators Rank Predators AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 18th 3.16 Goals Scored 3.33 10th 16th 3.2 Goals Allowed 3.48 25th 14th 31.1 Shots 30.4 18th 15th 30.3 Shots Allowed 30.7 19th 16th 19.79% Power Play % 31.87% 2nd 27th 73.68% Penalty Kill % 83.75% 9th

