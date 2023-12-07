Ryan O'Reilly will be on the ice when the Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning play on Thursday at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on O'Reilly's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ryan O'Reilly vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+

BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

O'Reilly Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, O'Reilly has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 20:16 on the ice per game.

O'Reilly has scored a goal in a game nine times this year over 25 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 15 of 25 games this year, O'Reilly has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In nine of 25 games this season, O'Reilly has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 59.8% that O'Reilly goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 42.6% chance of O'Reilly having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

O'Reilly Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning have conceded 94 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 25 Games 9 22 Points 11 12 Goals 4 10 Assists 7

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.