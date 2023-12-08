If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Lauderdale County, Mississippi today, we've got what you need here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lauderdale County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Southeast Lauderdale High School at Sumter Central High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 8

5:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Livingston, AL

Livingston, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

NE Lauderdale High School at Lake High School