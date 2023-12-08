Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Lee County, Mississippi today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lee County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Tupelo High School at Pontotoc High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Pontotoc, MS

Pontotoc, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Amory High School at Shannon High School