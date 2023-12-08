Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wilkinson County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Wilkinson County, Mississippi today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Wilkinson County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hazlehurst High School at Wilkinson County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Woodville, MS
- Conference: 3A Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
