The DePaul Blue Demons versus the Miami Hurricanes is a game to see on Friday's college basketball schedule that includes plenty of thrilling contests.

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

North Dakota State Bison vs. Drake Bulldogs

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Venue: Knapp Center

Knapp Center Location: Des Moines, Iowa

How to Watch North Dakota State vs. Drake

Navy Midshipmen vs. Dartmouth Big Green

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Venue: Edward Leede Arena

Edward Leede Arena Location: Hanover, New Hampshire

How to Watch Navy vs. Dartmouth

Le Moyne Dolphins vs. Colgate Raiders

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Cotterell Court

Cotterell Court Location: Hamilton, New York

How to Watch Le Moyne vs. Colgate

Canisius Golden Griffins vs. Binghamton Bearcats

Game Time: 6:07 PM ET

6:07 PM ET Venue: Binghamton University Events Center

Binghamton University Events Center Location: Binghamton, New York

How to Watch Canisius vs. Binghamton

DePaul Blue Demons vs. Miami Hurricanes

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Watsco Center

Watsco Center Location: Coral Gables, Florida

How to Watch DePaul vs. Miami (FL)

TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

High Point Panthers vs. Davidson Wildcats

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: John M. Belk Arena

John M. Belk Arena Location: Davidson, North Carolina

How to Watch High Point vs. Davidson

Pennsylvania Quakers vs. Merrimack Warriors

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Hammel Court

Hammel Court Location: North Andover, Massachusetts

How to Watch Pennsylvania vs. Merrimack

TV: NESN Plus

Houston Cougars vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Lions

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House

Texas A&M-Commerce Field House Location: Commerce, Texas

How to Watch Houston vs. Texas A&M-Commerce

UCSB Gauchos vs. Pacific Tigers

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Alex G. Spanos Center

Alex G. Spanos Center Location: Stockton, California

How to Watch UCSB vs. Pacific

Montana State Bobcats vs. Saint Mary's Gaels

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: University Credit Union Pavilion

University Credit Union Pavilion Location: Moraga, California

How to Watch Montana State vs. Saint Mary's (CA)