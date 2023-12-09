The North Texas Eagles (8-1) will attempt to extend a six-game winning streak when hosting the Alcorn State Braves (2-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at UNT Coliseum. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET.

Alcorn State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Alcorn State vs. North Texas Scoring Comparison

The Braves' 49.2 points per game are 10.4 fewer points than the 59.6 the Eagles give up to opponents.

The Eagles average 12.4 more points per game (77.9) than the Braves allow (65.5).

North Texas is 8-0 when scoring more than 65.5 points.

Alcorn State is 2-2 when allowing fewer than 77.9 points.

The Eagles are making 46.1% of their shots from the field, 7.8% higher than the Braves allow to opponents (38.3%).

The Braves shoot 31.5% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Eagles concede.

Alcorn State Leaders

Nakia Cheatham: 8.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11)

8.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11) Destiny Brown: 8.5 PTS, 42.9 FG%

8.5 PTS, 42.9 FG% Zy'Nyia White: 9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 29.6 FG%

9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 29.6 FG% Kiarra Henderson: 4.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30 FG%

4.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30 FG% Akyriale Ford: 5 PTS, 43.5 FG%

Alcorn State Schedule