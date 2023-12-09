Saturday's game features the Arizona Wildcats (7-0) and the Wisconsin Badgers (7-2) clashing at McKale Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 78-68 victory for heavily favored Arizona according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:15 PM ET on December 9.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 3:15 PM ET

3:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: McKale Center

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 78, Wisconsin 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona vs. Wisconsin

Computer Predicted Spread: Arizona (-10.0)

Arizona (-10.0) Computer Predicted Total: 146.3

Arizona is 7-0-0 against the spread, while Wisconsin's ATS record this season is 5-4-0. The Wildcats have a 2-5-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Badgers have a record of 3-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats outscore opponents by 30.8 points per game (scoring 93.4 points per game to rank third in college basketball while allowing 62.6 per contest to rank 25th in college basketball) and have a +216 scoring differential overall.

Arizona ranks second in the nation at 42.7 rebounds per game. That's 17.7 more than the 25 its opponents average.

Arizona makes 8 three-pointers per game (135th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.4 on average.

The Wildcats' 109 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 12th in college basketball, and the 73 points they allow per 100 possessions rank second in college basketball.

Arizona has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 13.4 per game (288th in college basketball action) while forcing 15.6 (28th in college basketball).

Wisconsin Performance Insights

The Badgers put up 73.6 points per game (211th in college basketball) while giving up 63.1 per outing (30th in college basketball). They have a +94 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 10.5 points per game.

Wisconsin wins the rebound battle by eight boards on average. It collects 32.1 rebounds per game, 229th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 24.1.

Wisconsin hits 6.2 three-pointers per game (282nd in college basketball) at a 31.8% rate (243rd in college basketball), compared to the 6.6 its opponents make, shooting 33.5% from deep.

Wisconsin has committed 3.3 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 9.8 (45th in college basketball) while forcing 13.1 (108th in college basketball).

