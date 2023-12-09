Should you wager on Gustav Nyquist to light the lamp when the Nashville Predators and the Toronto Maple Leafs face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist stats and insights

Nyquist has scored in three of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Maple Leafs this season in one game (zero shots).

He has two goals on the power play, and also six assists.

Nyquist averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.2%.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs have conceded 76 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.5 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 16:00 Home W 5-1 12/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:55 Away W 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:01 Away W 2-1 12/2/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 22:56 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:34 Home L 6-1 11/28/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 23:11 Home W 3-2 OT 11/26/2023 Jets 1 1 0 18:46 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Blues 1 0 1 14:32 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 1 0 1 17:19 Home W 4-2 11/20/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 18:12 Home W 4-3

Predators vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

