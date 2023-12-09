The Houston Cougars (9-0) will be trying to extend a six-game home winning run when hosting the Jackson State Tigers (2-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Fertitta Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Houston vs. Jackson State matchup in this article.

Jackson State vs. Houston Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jackson State vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Houston Moneyline Jackson State Moneyline BetMGM Houston (-33.5) 132.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Houston (-33.5) 132.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Jackson State vs. Houston Betting Trends

Jackson State has won four games against the spread this year, while failing to cover four times.

Houston is 5-4-0 ATS this season.

Cougars games have hit the over just once this season.

