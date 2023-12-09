The Houston Cougars (7-0) will play the Jackson State Tigers (1-6) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Jackson State vs. Houston Game Information

Jackson State Players to Watch

  • Jamal Shead: 9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 6.3 AST, 3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • LJ Cryer: 17 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
  • J'wan Roberts: 9.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Emanuel Sharp: 11.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ja'Vier Francis: 6.1 PTS, 5 REB, 0.1 AST, 1 STL, 1.3 BLK

Houston Players to Watch

Jackson State vs. Houston Stat Comparison

Houston Rank Houston AVG Jackson State AVG Jackson State Rank
168th 76.3 Points Scored 68 293rd
1st 49 Points Allowed 83 343rd
36th 38.7 Rebounds 31.1 273rd
8th 14.1 Off. Rebounds 9.3 167th
130th 8 3pt Made 6 280th
142nd 14 Assists 12.7 225th
2nd 7.7 Turnovers 13.9 294th

