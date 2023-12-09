The No. 3 Houston Cougars (9-0) will attempt to extend a nine-game winning streak when they host the Jackson State Tigers (2-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Fertitta Center as heavy, 33.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 131.5 points.

Jackson State vs. Houston Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Fertitta Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Houston -33.5 131.5

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

Jackson State's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 131.5 points in seven of eight outings.

The average total for Jackson State's games this season has been 150.4, 18.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Jackson State is 4-4-0 ATS this season.

Houston (5-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 55.6% of the time, 5.6% more often than Jackson State (4-4-0) this season.

Jackson State vs. Houston Over/Under Stats

Games Over 131.5 % of Games Over 131.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Houston 2 22.2% 75 143.9 49.1 130.6 134.5 Jackson State 7 87.5% 68.9 143.9 81.5 130.6 148.8

Additional Jackson State Insights & Trends

The Tigers put up an average of 68.9 points per game, 19.8 more points than the 49.1 the Cougars give up.

Jackson State has put together a 4-4 ATS record and a 2-6 overall record in games it scores more than 49.1 points.

Jackson State vs. Houston Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 33.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Houston 5-4-0 0-1 1-8-0 Jackson State 4-4-0 0-0 5-3-0

Jackson State vs. Houston Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Houston Jackson State 16-2 Home Record 7-2 11-0 Away Record 6-14 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 11-7-0 77.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.9 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.5 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-11-0

