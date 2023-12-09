For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Luke Evangelista a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Luke Evangelista score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Evangelista stats and insights

Evangelista has scored in three of 25 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has taken one shot in one game versus the Maple Leafs this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Evangelista's shooting percentage is 9.8%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On defense, the Maple Leafs are conceding 76 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.5 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Evangelista recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:42 Home W 5-1 12/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 15:29 Away W 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:59 Away W 2-1 12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:33 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Wild 1 0 1 15:57 Home L 6-1 11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:36 Home W 3-2 OT 11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:09 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Blues 3 2 1 13:32 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:50 Home W 4-2 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:52 Home W 4-2

Predators vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

BSSO and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

