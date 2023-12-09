How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Tulane on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Tulane Green Wave (6-1) will look to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at State Farm Arena. This contest is at 11:30 AM ET on SEC Network.
Mississippi State vs. Tulane Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: SECN
Mississippi State Stats Insights
- Mississippi State has compiled a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.4% from the field.
- The Green Wave are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 108th.
- The Bulldogs put up just 3.8 fewer points per game (71.6) than the Green Wave allow their opponents to score (75.4).
- When it scores more than 75.4 points, Mississippi State is 3-0.
Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Mississippi State scored 69.6 points per game last season. Away, it scored 63.9.
- At home, the Bulldogs allowed 59.3 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than they allowed away (65).
- At home, Mississippi State drained 5.5 treys per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged on the road (4.3). Mississippi State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (26.7%) than on the road (24.3%).
Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Nicholls State
|W 74-61
|Humphrey Coliseum
|11/28/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|L 67-59
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/3/2023
|Southern
|L 60-59
|Humphrey Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Tulane
|-
|State Farm Arena
|12/13/2023
|Murray State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|12/17/2023
|North Texas
|-
|Cadence Bank Arena
