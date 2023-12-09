The Tulane Green Wave (6-1) will look to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at State Farm Arena. This contest is at 11:30 AM ET on SEC Network.

Mississippi State vs. Tulane Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
  • Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: SECN
How to Watch Other SEC Games

Mississippi State Stats Insights

  • Mississippi State has compiled a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.4% from the field.
  • The Green Wave are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 108th.
  • The Bulldogs put up just 3.8 fewer points per game (71.6) than the Green Wave allow their opponents to score (75.4).
  • When it scores more than 75.4 points, Mississippi State is 3-0.

Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Mississippi State scored 69.6 points per game last season. Away, it scored 63.9.
  • At home, the Bulldogs allowed 59.3 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than they allowed away (65).
  • At home, Mississippi State drained 5.5 treys per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged on the road (4.3). Mississippi State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (26.7%) than on the road (24.3%).

Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Nicholls State W 74-61 Humphrey Coliseum
11/28/2023 @ Georgia Tech L 67-59 Hank McCamish Pavilion
12/3/2023 Southern L 60-59 Humphrey Coliseum
12/9/2023 Tulane - State Farm Arena
12/13/2023 Murray State - Humphrey Coliseum
12/17/2023 North Texas - Cadence Bank Arena

