The Tulane Green Wave (6-1) will look to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at State Farm Arena. This contest is at 11:30 AM ET on SEC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Mississippi State vs. Tulane Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Mississippi State Stats Insights

Mississippi State has compiled a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.4% from the field.

The Green Wave are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 108th.

The Bulldogs put up just 3.8 fewer points per game (71.6) than the Green Wave allow their opponents to score (75.4).

When it scores more than 75.4 points, Mississippi State is 3-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Mississippi State scored 69.6 points per game last season. Away, it scored 63.9.

At home, the Bulldogs allowed 59.3 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than they allowed away (65).

At home, Mississippi State drained 5.5 treys per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged on the road (4.3). Mississippi State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (26.7%) than on the road (24.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule