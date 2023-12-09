How to Watch Southern Miss vs. Northwestern State on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Northwestern State Demons (1-7) will visit the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-4) after dropping five consecutive road games. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Southern Miss vs. Northwestern State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
- Troy vs Dayton (12:30 PM ET | December 9)
- Wofford vs Coastal Carolina (2:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Georgia State vs Mercer (2:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Georgia Southern vs North Florida (2:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Louisiana vs Louisiana Tech (3:00 PM ET | December 9)
Southern Miss Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles are shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Demons allow to opponents.
- In games Southern Miss shoots better than 47.3% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.
- The Golden Eagles are the 171st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Demons sit at 283rd.
- The 69.4 points per game the Golden Eagles score are 10.5 fewer points than the Demons allow (79.9).
- Southern Miss is 2-0 when scoring more than 79.9 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Southern Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Southern Miss averaged 78.6 points per game at home last season, compared to 69.9 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.7 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Golden Eagles surrendered 61.5 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 71.4.
- At home, Southern Miss sunk 0.4 fewer threes per game (6.9) than away from home (7.3). However, it owned a higher three-point percentage at home (34.3%) compared to in road games (31.0%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Southern Miss Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|South Dakota State
|L 65-54
|Reed Green Coliseum
|11/25/2023
|@ Milwaukee
|W 90-84
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ UAB
|W 85-82
|Bartow Arena
|12/9/2023
|Northwestern State
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
|12/13/2023
|@ McNeese
|-
|The Legacy Center
|12/18/2023
|@ Lamar
|-
|Montagne Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.