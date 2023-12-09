The Northwestern State Demons (1-7) will visit the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-4) after dropping five consecutive road games. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Southern Miss vs. Northwestern State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Southern Miss Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles are shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Demons allow to opponents.

In games Southern Miss shoots better than 47.3% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.

The Golden Eagles are the 171st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Demons sit at 283rd.

The 69.4 points per game the Golden Eagles score are 10.5 fewer points than the Demons allow (79.9).

Southern Miss is 2-0 when scoring more than 79.9 points.

Southern Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Southern Miss averaged 78.6 points per game at home last season, compared to 69.9 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.7 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Golden Eagles surrendered 61.5 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 71.4.

At home, Southern Miss sunk 0.4 fewer threes per game (6.9) than away from home (7.3). However, it owned a higher three-point percentage at home (34.3%) compared to in road games (31.0%).

Southern Miss Upcoming Schedule