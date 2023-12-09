The Northwestern State Demons (1-7) will visit the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-4) after dropping five consecutive road games. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Southern Miss vs. Northwestern State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Southern Miss Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles are shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Demons allow to opponents.
  • In games Southern Miss shoots better than 47.3% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.
  • The Golden Eagles are the 171st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Demons sit at 283rd.
  • The 69.4 points per game the Golden Eagles score are 10.5 fewer points than the Demons allow (79.9).
  • Southern Miss is 2-0 when scoring more than 79.9 points.

Southern Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Southern Miss averaged 78.6 points per game at home last season, compared to 69.9 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.7 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Golden Eagles surrendered 61.5 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 71.4.
  • At home, Southern Miss sunk 0.4 fewer threes per game (6.9) than away from home (7.3). However, it owned a higher three-point percentage at home (34.3%) compared to in road games (31.0%).

Southern Miss Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 South Dakota State L 65-54 Reed Green Coliseum
11/25/2023 @ Milwaukee W 90-84 UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
12/1/2023 @ UAB W 85-82 Bartow Arena
12/9/2023 Northwestern State - Reed Green Coliseum
12/13/2023 @ McNeese - The Legacy Center
12/18/2023 @ Lamar - Montagne Center

