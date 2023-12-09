The Syracuse Orange (6-3) play the Georgetown Hoyas (5-3) at 11:30 AM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on FOX.

Syracuse vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

TV: FOX

Syracuse Stats Insights

This season, the Orange have a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 43.8% of shots the Hoyas' opponents have knocked down.

In games Syracuse shoots higher than 43.8% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.

The Orange are the 102nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hoyas sit at 102nd.

The Orange average 76.9 points per game, just four more points than the 72.9 the Hoyas allow.

Syracuse has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 72.9 points.

Georgetown Stats Insights

The Hoyas have shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points above the 42.3% shooting opponents of the Orange have averaged.

This season, Georgetown has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.3% from the field.

The Hoyas are the 102nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Orange sit at 125th.

The Hoyas' 79 points per game are 7.9 more points than the 71.1 the Orange allow to opponents.

Georgetown has a 3-2 record when giving up fewer than 76.9 points.

Syracuse Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Syracuse played better in home games last season, averaging 76.5 points per game, compared to 70.7 per game in away games.

The Orange surrendered 71 points per game in home games last season, compared to 75.5 in road games.

At home, Syracuse made 0.1 fewer three-pointers per game (6.1) than in road games (6.2). It also owned a worse three-point percentage at home (35.4%) compared to when playing on the road (36.6%).

Georgetown Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Georgetown averaged 70.9 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 69.7.

At home, the Hoyas conceded 76 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than they allowed away (81.8).

At home, Georgetown made 6.2 trifectas per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged on the road (5.8). Georgetown's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33%) than away (30.4%).

Syracuse Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/28/2023 LSU W 80-57 JMA Wireless Dome 12/2/2023 @ Virginia L 84-62 John Paul Jones Arena 12/5/2023 Cornell W 81-70 JMA Wireless Dome 12/9/2023 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena 12/17/2023 Oregon - Sanford Sports Pentagon 12/21/2023 Niagara - JMA Wireless Dome

Georgetown Upcoming Schedule