The Villanova Wildcats (6-4) will attempt to snap a three-game losing skid when hosting the UCLA Bruins (5-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on FOX.

Villanova vs. UCLA Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: FOX
Villanova Stats Insights

  • This season, the Wildcats have a 41% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% higher than the 37.1% of shots the Bruins' opponents have hit.
  • In games Villanova shoots better than 37.1% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.
  • The Wildcats are the 113th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bruins sit at 203rd.
  • The Wildcats put up 74 points per game, 16.1 more points than the 57.9 the Bruins give up.
  • Villanova is 5-3 when scoring more than 57.9 points.

UCLA Stats Insights

  • The Bruins have shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points greater than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
  • UCLA is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 41.6% from the field.
  • The Bruins are the 203rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 145th.
  • The Bruins' 71 points per game are 5.4 more points than the 65.6 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
  • UCLA has a 5-2 record when giving up fewer than 74 points.

Villanova Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Villanova scored 70.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 66.6 points per game on the road, a difference of 3.8 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Wildcats gave up 65.1 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 68.6.
  • In home games, Villanova drained 0.8 more threes per game (8.4) than away from home (7.6). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (34.2%) compared to in road games (30.9%).

UCLA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, UCLA put up 77.8 points per game last season, eight more than it averaged away (69.8).
  • The Bruins gave up fewer points at home (57.5 per game) than on the road (61.4) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, UCLA knocked down fewer triples away (5.7 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, but put up a higher percentage away (37.1%) than at home (33.9%).

Villanova Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) L 78-65 The William B. Finneran Pavilion
12/2/2023 Drexel L 57-55 Wells Fargo Center
12/5/2023 @ Kansas State L 72-71 Bramlage Coliseum
12/9/2023 UCLA - Wells Fargo Center
12/20/2023 @ Creighton - CHI Health Center Omaha
12/23/2023 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena

UCLA Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Chaminade W 76-48 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/23/2023 Gonzaga L 69-65 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/30/2023 UC Riverside W 66-65 Pauley Pavilion
12/9/2023 @ Villanova - Wells Fargo Center
12/16/2023 Ohio State - State Farm Arena
12/19/2023 CSU Northridge - Pauley Pavilion

