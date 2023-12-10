The Alcorn State Braves (1-7) travel to face the VCU Rams (4-5) after dropping seven consecutive road games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alcorn State vs. VCU Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia

Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Alcorn State Stats Insights

This season, Alcorn State has a 0-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.2% from the field.

The Rams are the rebounding team in the country, the Braves rank 237th.

The Braves' 69.1 points per game are just 2.2 more points than the 66.9 the Rams allow to opponents.

Alcorn State is 1-5 when it scores more than 66.9 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Alcorn State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Alcorn State scored 12.6 more points per game at home (76.8) than away (64.2).

At home, the Braves gave up 69.7 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 70.7.

At home, Alcorn State drained 5.8 triples per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged on the road (5). Alcorn State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.5%) than on the road (27.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alcorn State Upcoming Schedule