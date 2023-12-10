How to Watch Alcorn State vs. VCU on TV or Live Stream - December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Alcorn State Braves (1-7) travel to face the VCU Rams (4-5) after dropping seven consecutive road games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.
Alcorn State vs. VCU Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Alcorn State Stats Insights
- This season, Alcorn State has a 0-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.2% from the field.
- The Rams are the rebounding team in the country, the Braves rank 237th.
- The Braves' 69.1 points per game are just 2.2 more points than the 66.9 the Rams allow to opponents.
- Alcorn State is 1-5 when it scores more than 66.9 points.
Alcorn State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Alcorn State scored 12.6 more points per game at home (76.8) than away (64.2).
- At home, the Braves gave up 69.7 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 70.7.
- At home, Alcorn State drained 5.8 triples per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged on the road (5). Alcorn State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.5%) than on the road (27.8%).
Alcorn State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ TCU
|L 93-74
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ UT Arlington
|L 82-69
|College Park Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Clemson
|L 90-69
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|@ VCU
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|12/12/2023
|@ Maryland
|-
|Xfinity Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Northern Iowa
|-
|McLeod Center
