The Alcorn State Braves (1-7) travel to face the VCU Rams (4-5) after dropping seven consecutive road games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Alcorn State vs. VCU Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Alcorn State Stats Insights

  • This season, Alcorn State has a 0-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.2% from the field.
  • The Rams are the rebounding team in the country, the Braves rank 237th.
  • The Braves' 69.1 points per game are just 2.2 more points than the 66.9 the Rams allow to opponents.
  • Alcorn State is 1-5 when it scores more than 66.9 points.

Alcorn State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Alcorn State scored 12.6 more points per game at home (76.8) than away (64.2).
  • At home, the Braves gave up 69.7 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 70.7.
  • At home, Alcorn State drained 5.8 triples per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged on the road (5). Alcorn State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.5%) than on the road (27.8%).

Alcorn State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 @ TCU L 93-74 Schollmaier Arena
11/22/2023 @ UT Arlington L 82-69 College Park Center
11/24/2023 @ Clemson L 90-69 Littlejohn Coliseum
12/10/2023 @ VCU - Stuart C. Siegel Center
12/12/2023 @ Maryland - Xfinity Center
12/17/2023 @ Northern Iowa - McLeod Center

