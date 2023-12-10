Jamaal Williams has a good matchup when his New Orleans Saints play the Carolina Panthers in Week 14 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Panthers concede 125.2 rushing yards per game, 10th-worst in the league.

On the ground, Williams has 147 rushing yards on 52 attempts (18.4 ypg). Williams has also reeled in nine passes for 34 yards.

Williams vs. the Panthers

Williams vs the Panthers (since 2021): 2 GP / 20 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 20 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD Two opposing rushers have racked up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Panthers during the 2023 season.

Carolina has allowed 15 opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Panthers have allowed two or more rushing TDs to five opposing rushers this season.

The 125.2 rushing yards the Panthers allow per outing makes them the 23rd-ranked rush defense in the league this year.

Opponents of the Panthers have totaled 20 touchdowns on the ground (1.7 per game). The Panthers' defense is 32nd in the league in that category.

Jamaal Williams Rushing Props vs. the Panthers

Rushing Yards: 21.5 (-118)

Williams Rushing Insights

Williams has gone over his rushing yards total once in five opportunities this season.

The Saints, who are 20th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 56.8% of the time while running 43.2%.

He has handled 15.2% of his team's 341 rushing attempts this season (52).

In eight games this year, Williams has not yet rushed for a touchdown.

He has five carries in the red zone (7.2% of his team's 69 red zone rushes).

Jamaal Williams Receiving Props vs the Panthers

Receiving Yards: 3.5 (-111)

Williams Receiving Insights

This season, Williams hasn't hit the over on a receiving yards over/under.

Williams has received 2.2% of his team's 449 passing attempts this season (10 targets).

He averages 3.4 yards per target this season (34 yards on 10 targets).

Having played eight games this season, Williams has not tallied a TD reception.

Williams' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Lions 12/3/2023 Week 13 5 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 11/26/2023 Week 12 2 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/29/2023 Week 8 6 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs

