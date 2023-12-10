Will Kiefer Sherwood Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 10?
On Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators match up against the Montreal Canadiens. Is Kiefer Sherwood going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Kiefer Sherwood score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Sherwood stats and insights
- Sherwood has scored in five of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.
- Sherwood has no points on the power play.
- Sherwood's shooting percentage is 10.2%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens have given up 93 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sherwood recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|11:11
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|14:42
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|17:08
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|13:43
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|14:21
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:25
|Home
|L 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|11:08
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/26/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|10:27
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blues
|3
|1
|2
|10:25
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|9:55
|Home
|W 4-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Predators vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.