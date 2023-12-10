The Ole Miss Rebels (8-0) will look to extend an eight-game winning streak when hitting the road against the UCF Knights (6-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ole Miss vs. UCF Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Ole Miss Stats Insights

  • The Rebels are shooting 44.6% from the field, 5.5% higher than the 39.1% the Knights' opponents have shot this season.
  • Ole Miss has compiled a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 39.1% from the field.
  • The Rebels are the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Knights sit at 91st.
  • The Rebels put up 6.4 more points per game (73.8) than the Knights give up (67.4).
  • Ole Miss is 8-0 when it scores more than 67.4 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Ole Miss scored 69.4 points per game last season, 3.6 more than it averaged away (65.8).
  • The Rebels conceded fewer points at home (67.5 per game) than away (73.8) last season.
  • At home, Ole Miss knocked down 6.6 3-pointers per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged away (5.4). Ole Miss' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (30.8%) than on the road (27.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 NC State W 72-52 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/2/2023 Memphis W 80-77 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/5/2023 Mount St. Mary's W 77-68 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/10/2023 @ UCF - Addition Financial Arena
12/16/2023 Cal - Frost Bank Center
12/19/2023 Troy - The Pavilion at Ole Miss

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.