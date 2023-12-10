The Nashville Predators' (14-13) injury report has two players listed heading into their Sunday, December 10 game against the Montreal Canadiens (12-12-3) at Bell Centre, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Cody Glass C Out Upper Body Alexander Carrier D Out Upper Body

Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Carey Price G Out Knee Kirby Dach C Out For Season Knee Chris Wideman D Out Back Rafael Harvey-Pinard LW Out Lower Body David Savard D Out Hand Jordan Harris D Out Lower Body Alexander Newhook C Out Lower Body

Predators vs. Canadiens Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Arena: Bell Centre

Predators Season Insights

The Predators rank 11th in the league with 84 goals scored (3.1 per game).

Their -1 goal differential ranks 18th in the league.

Canadiens Season Insights

The Canadiens' 72 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 27th in the NHL.

Montreal allows 3.4 goals per game (93 total), which ranks 28th in the NHL.

Their -21 goal differential is 29th in the league.

Predators vs. Canadiens Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-165) Canadiens (+135) 6

