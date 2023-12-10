The Nashville Predators (14-13), coming off a 4-0 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, visit the Montreal Canadiens (12-12-3) at Bell Centre on Sunday, December 10 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSO and ESPN+. The Canadiens knocked off the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 in a shootout in their most recent game.

Predators vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Predators (-165) Canadiens (+140) 6 Predators (-1.5)

Predators Betting Insights

The Predators have been a moneyline favorite nine times this season, and have finished 5-4 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter, Nashville has a 3-1 record (winning 75.0% of its games).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Predators' implied win probability is 62.3%.

Nashville's 27 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 17 times.

Predators vs Canadiens Additional Info

Predators vs. Canadiens Rankings

Predators Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 84 (12th) Goals 72 (28th) 85 (19th) Goals Allowed 93 (27th) 21 (9th) Power Play Goals 17 (17th) 21 (25th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 26 (30th)

Predators Advanced Stats

Nashville has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its past 10 games, going 7-3-0 overall.

Four of Nashville's last 10 games went over.

The average amount of goals in the Predators' past 10 games is 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

During their last 10 games, the Predators' goals per game average is the same as their season-long average.

The Predators are ranked 12th in the league with 84 goals this season, an average of 3.1 per contest.

The Predators rank 19th in total goals against, giving up 3.2 goals per game (85 total) in NHL action.

The team is ranked 18th in goal differential at -1.

