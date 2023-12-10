The Nashville Predators, including Ryan O'Reilly, will be in action Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Montreal Canadiens. If you'd like to wager on O'Reilly's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Ryan O'Reilly vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

O'Reilly Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, O'Reilly has averaged 20:08 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.

In O'Reilly's 27 games played this season he's scored in nine of them and netted multiple goals in two.

O'Reilly has a point in 15 of 27 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

In nine of 27 games this year, O'Reilly has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

O'Reilly's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 59.8% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of O'Reilly going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.

O'Reilly Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 93 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-21).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 27 Games 3 22 Points 4 12 Goals 0 10 Assists 4

