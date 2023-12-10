On Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Caesars Superdome, the New Orleans Saints (5-7), who have lost three straight games, are 5.5-point favorites against the Carolina Panthers (1-11), losers of five straight. The point total has been set at 37.5.

Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Saints as they prepare for this matchup against the Panthers. Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Panthers as they prepare for this matchup against the Saints.

Saints vs. Panthers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New Orleans Moneyline Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Saints (-5.5) 37.5 -225 +185 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Saints (-5.5) 37.5 -220 +184 Bet on this game with FanDuel

New Orleans vs. Carolina Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Info: FOX

Saints vs. Panthers Betting Insights

New Orleans is merely 2-9-1 against the spread this season.

The Saints don't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 5.5-point favorite or greater this year.

New Orleans games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (33.3%).

Carolina is 3-8-1 against the spread this season.

The Panthers have no wins ATS (0-3) as a 5.5-point underdog or greater this year.

There have been four Carolina games (out of 12) that went over the total this year.

