The Southern Miss Eagles (7-0) will look to continue a seven-game winning stretch when visiting the Memphis Tigers (3-6) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Elma Roane Fieldhouse. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Southern Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee

Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Southern Miss vs. Memphis Scoring Comparison

The Eagles score an average of 72 points per game, just 0.3 fewer points than the 72.3 the Tigers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 72.3 points, Southern Miss is 4-0.

Memphis has a 2-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 72 points.

The Tigers put up 16.7 more points per game (68.6) than the Eagles allow (51.9).

Memphis has a 3-5 record when scoring more than 51.9 points.

Southern Miss has a 7-0 record when giving up fewer than 68.6 points.

The Tigers shoot 38% from the field, 4.5% higher than the Eagles concede defensively.

The Eagles shoot 45.5% from the field, 3.2% higher than the Tigers allow.

Southern Miss Leaders

Domonique Davis: 19.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 53.1 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

19.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 53.1 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23) Melyia Grayson: 10.3 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 54.2 FG%

10.3 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 54.2 FG% Brikayla Gray: 7.4 PTS, 52.2 FG%

7.4 PTS, 52.2 FG% Lani Cornfield: 8.9 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

8.9 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Morgan Sieper: 8.7 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 48.4 3PT% (15-for-31)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Miss Schedule