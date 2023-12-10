The Southern Miss Eagles (7-0) will look to continue a seven-game winning stretch when visiting the Memphis Tigers (3-6) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Elma Roane Fieldhouse. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET.

Southern Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southern Miss vs. Memphis Scoring Comparison

  • The Eagles score an average of 72 points per game, just 0.3 fewer points than the 72.3 the Tigers give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 72.3 points, Southern Miss is 4-0.
  • Memphis has a 2-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 72 points.
  • The Tigers put up 16.7 more points per game (68.6) than the Eagles allow (51.9).
  • Memphis has a 3-5 record when scoring more than 51.9 points.
  • Southern Miss has a 7-0 record when giving up fewer than 68.6 points.
  • The Tigers shoot 38% from the field, 4.5% higher than the Eagles concede defensively.
  • The Eagles shoot 45.5% from the field, 3.2% higher than the Tigers allow.

Southern Miss Leaders

  • Domonique Davis: 19.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 53.1 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)
  • Melyia Grayson: 10.3 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 54.2 FG%
  • Brikayla Gray: 7.4 PTS, 52.2 FG%
  • Lani Cornfield: 8.9 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
  • Morgan Sieper: 8.7 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 48.4 3PT% (15-for-31)

Southern Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 North Dakota W 75-53 Reed Green Coliseum
11/25/2023 Samford W 51-33 Reed Green Coliseum
12/2/2023 Ole Miss W 61-59 Reed Green Coliseum
12/10/2023 @ Memphis - Elma Roane Fieldhouse
12/20/2023 Cleveland State - Alico Arena
12/21/2023 @ FGCU - Alico Arena

