How to Watch the Southern Miss vs. Memphis Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Southern Miss Eagles (7-0) will look to continue a seven-game winning stretch when visiting the Memphis Tigers (3-6) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Elma Roane Fieldhouse. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET.
Southern Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Southern Miss vs. Memphis Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles score an average of 72 points per game, just 0.3 fewer points than the 72.3 the Tigers give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 72.3 points, Southern Miss is 4-0.
- Memphis has a 2-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 72 points.
- The Tigers put up 16.7 more points per game (68.6) than the Eagles allow (51.9).
- Memphis has a 3-5 record when scoring more than 51.9 points.
- Southern Miss has a 7-0 record when giving up fewer than 68.6 points.
- The Tigers shoot 38% from the field, 4.5% higher than the Eagles concede defensively.
- The Eagles shoot 45.5% from the field, 3.2% higher than the Tigers allow.
Southern Miss Leaders
- Domonique Davis: 19.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 53.1 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)
- Melyia Grayson: 10.3 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 54.2 FG%
- Brikayla Gray: 7.4 PTS, 52.2 FG%
- Lani Cornfield: 8.9 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
- Morgan Sieper: 8.7 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 48.4 3PT% (15-for-31)
Southern Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|North Dakota
|W 75-53
|Reed Green Coliseum
|11/25/2023
|Samford
|W 51-33
|Reed Green Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|Ole Miss
|W 61-59
|Reed Green Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|@ Memphis
|-
|Elma Roane Fieldhouse
|12/20/2023
|Cleveland State
|-
|Alico Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ FGCU
|-
|Alico Arena
