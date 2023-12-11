Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jasper County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Jasper County, Mississippi has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jasper County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mize Attendance Center at Stringer Attendance Center
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Stringer, MS
- Conference: 2A Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.