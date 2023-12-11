The Kennesaw State Owls (2-3) play the Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-0) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. This contest will begin at 7:30 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Mississippi State vs. Kennesaw State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Monday, December 11

Monday, December 11 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Mississippi State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mississippi State Players to Watch

Jerkaila Jordan: 18.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

18.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Jessika Carter: 12.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK

12.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK Debreasha Powe: 12.1 PTS, 4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK Lauren Park-Lane: 8.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.9 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

8.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.9 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Erynn Barnum: 8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kennesaw State Players to Watch

Jordan: 18.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

18.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Carter: 12.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK

12.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK Powe: 12.1 PTS, 4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK Park-Lane: 8.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.9 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

8.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.9 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Barnum: 8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.