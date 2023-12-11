Mississippi Valley State vs. Gonzaga: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 11
The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-9) will attempt to break a nine-game road losing skid at the Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-2) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Gonzaga vs. Mississippi Valley State matchup.
Mississippi Valley State vs. Gonzaga Game Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Mississippi Valley State vs. Gonzaga Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Gonzaga Moneyline
|Mississippi Valley State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Gonzaga (-39.5)
|141.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Gonzaga (-39.5)
|141.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Mississippi Valley State vs. Gonzaga Betting Trends
- Mississippi Valley State has covered three times in nine matchups with a spread this year.
- The Delta Devils have covered the spread when playing as at least 39.5-point underdogs in two of two opportunities this season.
- Gonzaga has compiled a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Bulldogs and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of seven times this season.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.