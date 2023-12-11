The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-9) will attempt to break a nine-game road losing skid at the Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-2) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Gonzaga Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington

McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Mississippi Valley State vs. Gonzaga Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Gonzaga Moneyline Mississippi Valley State Moneyline BetMGM Gonzaga (-39.5) 141.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Gonzaga (-39.5) 141.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Mississippi Valley State vs. Gonzaga Betting Trends

Mississippi Valley State has covered three times in nine matchups with a spread this year.

The Delta Devils have covered the spread when playing as at least 39.5-point underdogs in two of two opportunities this season.

Gonzaga has compiled a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of seven times this season.

