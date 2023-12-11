When NBA action tips off on Monday, which players are set to hit the floor, and which will be sidelined? To get all the intel you need, we provide the full NBA injury report below.

Today's NBA Injury Report

Pistons vs. Pacers Injury Report

7:00 PM ET on Monday, airing on BSDETX and BSIN (Watch this game on Fubo)

Pistons Injuries: Jalen Duren, C: Out (Ankle), Monte Morris, PG: Out (Quadricep)

Pacers Injuries: Andrew Nembhard, SG: Out (Knee), Jalen Smith, PF: Out (Knee/Heel)

76ers vs. Wizards Injury Report

7:00 PM ET on Monday, airing on NBCS-PH and MNMT (Watch this game on Fubo)

76ers Injuries: Joel Embiid, C: Questionable (Knee)

Wizards Injuries: Delon Wright, PG: Out (Knee), Johnny Davis, SG: Out (Calf), Landry Shamet, SG: Out (Rib), Daniel Gafford, PF: Questionable (Hip), Ryan Rollins, PG: Out (Knee)

Hornets vs. Heat Injury Report

7:00 PM ET on Monday, airing on BSSE and BSSUN (Watch this game on Fubo)

Hornets Injuries: Frank Ntilikina, PG: Out (Leg), Cody Martin, SF: Out (Knee), LaMelo Ball, PG: Out (Ankle), Mark Williams, C: Questionable (Back), Nick Smith, SG: Questionable (Ankle)

Heat Injuries: Dru Smith, SG: Out For Season (Knee), Haywood Highsmith, SF: Out (Back), Bam Adebayo, C: Out (Hip), Tyler Herro, SG: Out (Ankle), R.J. Hampton, PG: Out (Knee)

Magic vs. Cavaliers Injury Report

7:00 PM ET on Monday, airing on BSFL and BSOH (Watch this game on Fubo)

Magic Injuries: Jonathan Isaac, PF: Questionable (Ankle), Markelle Fultz, PG: Out (Knee), Jalen Suggs, SG: Questionable (Ankle), Wendell Carter Jr., C: Out (Hand)

Cavaliers Injuries: Ricky Rubio, PG: Out (Personal), Evan Mobley, C: Out (Knee), Caris LeVert, SG: Out (Knee), Ty Jerome, SG: Out (Ankle)

Knicks vs. Raptors Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Monday, airing on MSG and TSN (Watch this game on Fubo)

Knicks Injuries: Mitchell Robinson, C: Out (Ankle), Jalen Brunson, PG: Questionable (Ankle)

Raptors Injuries: Otto Porter Jr., SF: Out (Foot), Christian Koloko, C: Out (Respiratory)

Hawks vs. Nuggets Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Monday, airing on BSSE and ALT2 (Watch this game on Fubo)

Hawks Injuries: De'Andre Hunter, SF: Questionable (Quadricep), Jalen Johnson, SF: Out (Wrist), Mouhamed Gueye, PF: Out (Back), Kobe Bufkin, SG: Out (Thumb)

Nuggets Injuries: Vlatko Cancar, PF: Out (Knee), Jamal Murray, PG: Questionable (Ankle)

Rockets vs. Spurs Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Monday, airing on Space City Home Network and BSSW (Watch this game on Fubo)

Rockets Injuries: Victor Oladipo, SG: Out (Knee), Tari Eason, SF: Questionable (Leg)

Spurs Injuries: Zach Collins, PF: Questionable (Thumb)

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Monday, airing on BSNO and BSN (Watch this game on Fubo)

Pelicans Injuries: Larry Nance Jr., PF: Out (Rib), Matt Ryan, SF: Questionable (Calf)

Timberwolves Injuries: Jaylen Clark, SG: Out (Achilles), Jaden McDaniels, PF: Questionable (Ankle), Anthony Edwards, SG: Questionable (Hip)

Bucks vs. Bulls Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Monday, airing on BSWI and NBCS-CHI (Watch this game on Fubo)

Bucks Injuries: Pat Connaughton, SG: Questionable (Ankle), Jae Crowder, SF: Out (Groin)

Bulls Injuries: Lonzo Ball, PG: Out For Season (Knee), Zach LaVine, SG: Out (Foot), Patrick Williams, PF: Questionable (Ankle), Alex Caruso, PG: Questionable (Ankle)

Thunder vs. Jazz Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Monday, airing on BSOK and KJZZ (Watch this game on Fubo)

Thunder Injuries: Luguentz Dort, SG: Questionable (Ankle)

Jazz Injuries: Lauri Markkanen, PF: Out (Hamstring), Walker Kessler, C: Out (Foot)

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Monday, airing on NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW (Watch this game on Fubo)

Grizzlies Injuries: Brandon Clarke, PF: Out (Achilles), Steven Adams, C: Out For Season (Knee), Luke Kennard, SG: Out (Knee), Jake LaRavia, PF: Questionable (Eye), Marcus Smart, PG: Out (Ankle)

Mavericks Injuries: Kyrie Irving, PG: Out (Heel), Maxi Kleber, PF: Out (Toe), Josh Green, SG: Out (Elbow), Grant Williams, PF: Out (Knee)

Kings vs. Nets Injury Report

10:00 PM ET on Monday, airing on NBCS-CA and YES (Watch this game on Fubo)

Kings Injuries: Colby Jones, SG: Questionable (Back), Alex Len, C: Out (Ankle)

Nets Injuries: Dennis Smith Jr., PG: Questionable (Back), Lonnie Walker IV, SG: Out (Hamstring), Ben Simmons, PG: Out (Back), Dariq Whitehead, SF: Out (Foot)

Clippers vs. Trail Blazers Injury Report

10:30 PM ET on Monday, airing on BSSC, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+ (Watch this game on Fubo)

Clippers Injuries: Mason Plumlee, C: Out (Knee), Daniel Theis, C: Questionable (Illness)

Trail Blazers Injuries: Malcolm Brogdon, PG: Questionable (Knee), Deandre Ayton, C: Questionable (Knee), Jerami Grant, PF: Out (Concussion), Robert Williams III, C: Out For Season (Knee), Ishmail Wainright, SF: Out (Knee)

