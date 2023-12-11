Pelicans vs. Timberwolves December 11 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (12-4), on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Smoothie King Center, face the New Orleans Pelicans (9-9). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSN.
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 11
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSNO, BSN
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Brandon Ingram averages 24.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest, shooting 50.2% from the field and 29.4% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jonas Valanciunas posts 13.1 points, 2.5 assists and 8.9 boards per contest.
- Zion Williamson posts 23.4 points, 5.8 boards and 4.8 assists per game, shooting 54.8% from the field.
- Dyson Daniels averages 7.9 points, 3.8 assists and 5.1 boards.
- Jordan Hawkins puts up 13.4 points, 4.1 boards and 2 assists per contest, shooting 39.6% from the floor and 37% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Anthony Edwards delivers 26.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game for the Timberwolves.
- On a per-game basis, Karl-Anthony Towns gets the Timberwolves 21.8 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Rudy Gobert is putting up 12.1 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He is sinking 58.5% of his shots from the floor.
- The Timberwolves are getting 10.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game from Mike Conley this year.
- Kyle Anderson gets the Timberwolves 7.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4 assists per game while posting 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Stat Comparison
|Pelicans
|Timberwolves
|112.8
|Points Avg.
|113.4
|112.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|106.4
|47.3%
|Field Goal %
|48.8%
|35.7%
|Three Point %
|36.7%
