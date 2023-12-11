The Minnesota Timberwolves (17-4) are 3.5-point underdogs as they attempt to extend a four-game road win streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (12-11) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Smoothie King Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSN. The matchup has an over/under set at 222.5 points.

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and BSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pelicans -3.5 222.5

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans' games this season have gone over this contest's total of 222.5 points 15 times.

New Orleans' outings this year have an average total of 227.7, 5.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Pelicans have put together a 13-10-0 record against the spread.

New Orleans has won three of the eight games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, New Orleans has won three of its six games when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Pelicans.

Pelicans vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats

Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pelicans 15 65.2% 113.5 226.5 114.2 219.4 228 Timberwolves 10 47.6% 113 226.5 105.2 219.4 221.3

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

The Pelicans have gone 6-4 over their past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

Three of Pelicans' past 10 games have gone over the total.

New Orleans has a better record against the spread when playing at home (9-3-0) than it does in road games (4-7-0).

The Pelicans put up 113.5 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 105.2 the Timberwolves allow.

New Orleans has a 12-4 record against the spread and an 11-5 record overall when putting up more than 105.2 points.

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Pelicans and Timberwolves Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pelicans 13-10 3-3 10-13 Timberwolves 12-9 2-1 11-10

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Pelicans Timberwolves 113.5 Points Scored (PG) 113 15 NBA Rank (PPG) 18 12-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-3 11-5 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 9-1 114.2 Points Allowed (PG) 105.2 19 NBA Rank (PAPG) 1 9-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 11-5 9-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 15-1

